E3 2017: Watch Sony's Press Conference Livestream Here

As one of the final two E3 press conferences before, expectations are high for Sony, particularly in light of its impressive showings the last two years. You can watch the briefing tonight through the video above; it's set to take place in its usual Monday night timeslot. You can consult our full list for the entire E3 press conference schedule for a look at when to expect Nintendo's showing, but here are the exact times for when Sony's conference begins:

Sony PlayStation E3 2017 Press Conference Start Time

June 12 at 6 PM PT

June 12 at 9 PM ET

June 13 at 2 AM GMT

June 13 at 11 AM AEST

Sony has not yet provided much insight into what to expect from the company's showing at E3 this year. New PlayStation 4 games are obvious, and we may also see Sony spend some time talking about PlayStation VR and what's next for the virtual reality platform after a relatively quiet few months. In terms of specific games, Insomniac's Spider-Man, Days Gone, and the new God of War all seem like possibilities.

