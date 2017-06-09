E3 2017: Every Game Rumor About Assassin's Creed, Pokemon, And SNES Classic

E3 is almost here. There are always rumors about what might get revealed and shown off at the year's biggest gaming event, and this year is no different.

Below is a roundup of all the big rumors heading into E3 2017. Let us know in the comments below if we've missed anything, and as always, you can send in tips at news@gamespot.com.

Multiplatform

This year's Assassin's Creed game is expected to be formally announced at E3 during Ubisoft's briefing, but we already know some of the details thanks to multiple leaks and reports. It's rumored to be called Assassin's Creed: Origins, with a hero named Ba Yek. [More details]

Bethesda is rumored to announce a new Wolfenstein title, The New Colossus, at its briefing. This rumor actually dates back to E3 2016, where a follow-up to The New Order was teased. After that, a handful of leaks and reports have suggested a sequel is coming. [More details]

Another big rumor this year is that Bethesda will possibly announce a sequel to The Evil Within, from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's studio, Tango Gameworks. This was teased as part of Bethesda's E3 2017 invitation card. [More details]

Sony

Nothing has tied it to E3 as of yet, but a noted analyst said earlier this year that Sony might release a new, more powerful PlayStation in 2018. [More details]

Microsoft

Microsoft has said Halo 6 won't be at E3, though the company did tease that it will have a "little something" for the Halo brand at the show. As of yet, we don't know if it's a new game or something entirely else. [More details]

On Thursday, an image of a supposedly new Halo game, Halo: Gravemind, emerged online. Halo boss Frank O'Connor called this "fake news," so it seems like an elaborate fake. [More details]

Nintendo

There have been a good amount of rumors swirling around Nintendo this year, starting with a new Mario/Rabbids crossover game that's reportedly titled Battle Kingdom. It's rumored to be a turn-based role-playing game where Rabbids dress up as Mushroom Kingdom characters, so that's cool. [More details]

Switching gears, a new version of Pokemon Sun and Moon for Nintendo Switch is reportedly on the way. The new game is reportedly titled Pokemon Stars. It was not announced during the Pokemon-themed Nintendo Direct on June 6, but it could show up during Nintendo's main news event at E3 on June 13. [More details]

Following the NES Classic console in 2016, Nintendo is reportedly preparing another Classic console, this one for the SNES. If it follows the model of the NES Classic, you can expect it to have a similar form factor to the SNES (but smaller) and come bundled with a number of games. We would hope Nintendo has listened to feedback and includes a longer controller cord and is easier to find this time around. [More details]