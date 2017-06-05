"Exciting" Pokemon News Coming Tomorrow During Latest Nintendo Direct

Some big Pokemon news is coming this week, it seems. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced today that "exciting news" about Pokemon will be announced during a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 6, starting at 7 AM PT.

The briefing is only 8 minutes long, according to Nintendo.

Developing...

