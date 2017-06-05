"Exciting" Pokemon News Coming Tomorrow During Latest Nintendo Direct
What are you hoping to see?
Some big Pokemon news is coming this week, it seems. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced today that "exciting news" about Pokemon will be announced during a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 6, starting at 7 AM PT.
Tune in on June 6 at 7am PT/10am ET for #Pokemon news in a special, 8-minute Pokémon Direct. https://t.co/sVsqDLEOcv pic.twitter.com/6zq0vTnHmy— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 5, 2017
The briefing is only 8 minutes long, according to Nintendo.
Developing...
Join the conversation