First Artwork For Nintendo Switch's Rumored Mario/Rabbids Crossover Leaked

The first piece of artwork from Ubisoft's rumored Mario/Rabbids crossover for Nintendo Switch has been leaked (via ComicBook.com).

The image first appeared earlier today on Twitter, after allegedly being discovered on Discord. User FatalFlowey managed to save the image and tweeted it, which showed a Rabbid dressed as Princess Peach. Following that leak, ComicBook.com reported that it verified the image with anonymous sources and shared the full piece of art, which you can see below.

Ubisoft still hasn't officially announced Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, but all signs point to this being the publisher's unannounced Switch project.

Rumors of a Mario/Rabbids collaboration for Switch have been circulating since before the console's launch; journalist Laura Kate Dale reported on the crossover back in January. The game is described as a turn-based "strategy RPG" with local co-op support and reportedly features eight playable characters: Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and four Rabbids dressed like the Nintendo mascots. The game is also said to run on Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine, the same engine that powers The Division and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.