E3 2017 Schedule: Press Conference Dates And Times

E3 is effectively underway. The video game industry's major event takes place in Los Angeles from June 13-15, but things start in the days prior with a variety of press conferences from console manufacturers and publishers. To help you prepare, we've rounded up the times and dates for all of the big press conferences in the week ahead.

For the first time ever, E3 is open to the public this year, but the show otherwise seems to be largely the same as in the recent past. One notable difference is that things are beginning earlier than usual--EA has already held its EA Play press conference, and Microsoft's will be taking place a day earlier than usual. You can see the full schedule below, and hit the links to find out more details on what to expect and where you can watch.

E3 2017 Press Conference Dates And Times:

Saturday, June 10

Electronic Arts -- 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Sunday, June 11

Microsoft -- 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM GMT

Bethesda -- 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET / 5 AM GMT

Monday, June 12

The PC Gaming show -- 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Ubisoft -- 1 PM PT / 9 PM BST / 4 PM ET

Sony -- 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET / 2 AM GMT (June 13)

Tuesday, June 13