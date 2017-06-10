E3 2017: Here Are The Giant Posters Outside The Convention Center

See massive posters for Star Wars: Battlefront 2, Call of Duty: WW2, Shadow of War, and more.

Last updated by on

Comments
Related
Far Cry 5
Follow
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Follow
Call of Duty: WWII
Follow

E3 2017 is about to begin. As usual, there are massive posters being draped across the Los Angeles Convention Center, the site of E3, and on buildings throughout downtown LA.

GameSpot is now on the ground at E3 and we've taken some photos of the huge posters. You can see them in the gallery below, which we'll keep adding to a the show goes on. The E3 show floor itself is not open yet, but keep checking back with GameSpot for images inside the hall.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9Gallery image 10

E3 2017 officially runs June 13-15, though the action kicks off today, June 10, with EA's briefing at 12 PM PT. The show continues with briefings from Microsoft and Bethesda on June 11, with Bethesda and Sony to follow on June 12. Nintendo's show is slated for June 13.

In other news, Microsoft has confirmed how long its E3 briefing will be, while it looks like BioWare's new IP will be announced today during EA's press conference.

For lots more on E3 2017, check out GameSpot's hub for all of our content.

Filed under:
E3 2017
Far Cry 5
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Call of Duty: WWII
    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)