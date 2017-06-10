E3 2017: Here Are The Giant Posters Outside The Convention Center

E3 2017 is about to begin. As usual, there are massive posters being draped across the Los Angeles Convention Center, the site of E3, and on buildings throughout downtown LA.

GameSpot is now on the ground at E3 and we've taken some photos of the huge posters. You can see them in the gallery below, which we'll keep adding to a the show goes on. The E3 show floor itself is not open yet, but keep checking back with GameSpot for images inside the hall.

E3 2017 officially runs June 13-15, though the action kicks off today, June 10, with EA's briefing at 12 PM PT. The show continues with briefings from Microsoft and Bethesda on June 11, with Bethesda and Sony to follow on June 12. Nintendo's show is slated for June 13.

In other news, Microsoft has confirmed how long its E3 briefing will be, while it looks like BioWare's new IP will be announced today during EA's press conference.

