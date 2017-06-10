E3 2017: Xbox Press Conference Runtime Revealed, Apparently

After confirming that this year's Xbox E3 2017 briefing will be longer than 90 minutes, Microsoft has now confirmed what appears to be the specific runtime for the show.

Writing on Twitter, Microsoft Studios GM Shannon Loftis suggested that the show will be 97 minutes long. She mentioned the figure in a tweet regarding how the briefing will be broadcast in 4K through Microsoft's Mixer service. Microsoft's E3 briefings usually run for 90 minutes, but this year's is longer because Microsoft wants to show more games.

All 97 fat minutes https://t.co/5vsdUkblB3 — Shannon Loftis (@shannonloftis) June 10, 2017

Also new for Microsoft this year at E3 is the date and time of the Xbox briefing, as the show is now taking place on the Sunday before E3 week instead of Monday. The event kicks off at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.

Microsoft is expected to announce the name, price, and release date for Project Scorpio during its briefing, while there will be a "little something" for Halo--but not Halo 6--at the event. As always, there should be surprises and other reveals, too.

