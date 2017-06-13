E3 2017: Call Of Duty WW2 Is Not Coming To Nintendo Switch, For Now At Least

Call of Duty: WWII is not coming to Nintendo Switch, it looks like. Speaking to GameSpot today at E3 2017, Sledgehammer Games senior creative director Bret Robbins said the studio has "no plans" to bring the World War II shooter to Nintendo's hybrid console.

As always, plans could change, but right now it looks like Call of Duty: WWII is only being released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Versions for last-generation consoles have not been announced.

Call of Duty: WWII not coming to Switch is no big surprise. Sledgehammer boss Michael Condrey said on Twitter that the decision about not supporting Switch was made by the "[Activision] business guys."

The Call of Duty series has skipped Nintendo's consoles for a while now. The last installment in the shooter series to come to a Nintendo console was Call of Duty: Ghosts for the Wii U, back in 2013.

Call of Duty: WWII launches in November, but you may not need to wait that long to play, as a multiplayer beta is coming up this summer. The first multiplayer trailer for the game was released this week at E3--watch it here.