E3 2017: Call Of Duty WW2 Multiplayer Trailer Revealed

Sony's E3 2017 press conference has just come to a close in LA, California. At the show, the company showed a new trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: WWII, showcasing some of the varied environments you'll be fighting in as part of the game's multiplayer mode.

Some of the locations listed in the trailer include Normandy, France; the Ardennes Forest, Belgium; and Aachen, Germany. The video showcased glimpses of gameplay, including some sections set in the snow, some in a built village, and more. Take a look at the trailer above.

Call of Duty: WWII was announced earlier this year and returns the series to its roots. It features a new Divisions system in place of the create-a-class setup seen in recent games and allows you to play as a woman in multiplayer. Despite focusing on realism and authenticity with its campaign, it still includes a Zombies mode. For more E3 coverage, follow along with our hub.