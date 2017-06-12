E3 2017: Call Of Duty WW2 Multiplayer Beta Starts In August On PS4

The Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer beta will start on August 25 on PlayStation 4, Activision announced tonight as part of Sony's E3 2017 press briefing. People who preorder Call of Duty: WWII on disc or digitally will get into the beta. It remains to be seen if there will any other ways to get in or when it will start on Xbox One and PC.

The beta start date was announced tonight during Sony's E3 2017 briefing in the Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer reveal trailer. If you missed it or want to watch again, it's embedded above.

