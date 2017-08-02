Dragon Quest XI Sells 2M In Two Days, 3DS Tops PS4 Version

The newest installment in the Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, made its long-awaited debut in Japan last week, and despite its short time on the market, the game has made an impressive impact so far. Japanese publication Famitsu reports that the RPG sold over 2 million copies in its first two days of availability (via Gematsu).

According to Famitsu, the PlayStation 4 and 3DS versions sold a combined 2,080,806 units from July 29-30. Famitsu reports that the PS4 title sold 950,338 copies, while the 3DS version sold 1,130,468. These figures are certainly impressive, though not altogether unexpected; the Dragon Quest series remains phenomenally popular in Japan, so much so that a special edition Dragon Quest-themed PS4 and a Metal Slime 3DS XL were released alongside the new game. Each system came bundled with a copy of the title, which were included in Famitsu's total, though digital sales numbers were not factored in.

Last week, Square Enix finally confirmed that Dragon Quest XI will receive a western release, though the title won't arrive until sometime in 2018. In a video update, series creator Yuji Horii revealed that work on localizing the game was already underway, though given the substantial amount of text it contains, it would take some time to bring over. "There's quite a lot of text, so it's an exorbitant amount of work," Horii said. "But we're doing our best and working hard to get this game to all of you as soon as possible, so I sincerely hope you look forward to the game."

Square Enix hasn't confirmed which version of Dragon Quest XI it is releasing in the West, though with any luck, both PS4 and 3DS owners will have a chance to play the title. Despite sharing the same storyline, the two versions look quite different from one another, making each a unique experience. A Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest XI is also in the works, though Square Enix has yet to share more details about it. Along with traditional turn-based combat, the game boasts a Zone and Link battle system and gives players the ability to ride certain monsters.