Dragon Ball FighterZ Special Edition And Pre-Order Bonuses Announced

Bandai Namco has unveiled a special Collector's Edition for Dragon Ball FighterZ, the upcoming Dragon Ball fighting game from Guilty Gear developer Arc System Works. The publisher also announced what bonus items players will receive by pre-ordering the title.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ Collector's Edition retails for $140. Along with a copy of the game, the package includes a 7-inch statue of series hero Goku with "exclusive 'manga-dimension' coloring," a steelbook case, and three art boards, all of which is housed in a special CollectorZ box. You can take a look at the items below.

Those who pre-order the physical version will get two early unlockable characters: the recently revealed Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta. You can see screenshots of the two fighters above. Additionally, pre-ordering the game will net players two "exclusive lobby avatars."

Dragon Ball FighterZ is releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in early 2018. A closed beta is set to begin for PS4 and Xbox One on September 16. Xbox One players can register for a chance to participate in the beta through the Xbox Insider program, while PS4 players can sign up at Bandai Namco's website, though as of this writing it appears to be down.

