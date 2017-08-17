Dragon Ball FighterZ New Characters, Story Mode Details Revealed

A few new details about Dragon Ball FighterZ have emerged. The latest issue of Japanese magazine Jump (as translated by Gematsu) reveals some information on the game's story mode, along with a few new characters who'll be playable in the anticipated fighting game.

Most notably, the magazine reveals that Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta will both be featured in Dragon Ball FighterZ, though it's unclear if they'll be transformations or separate fighters. The magazine also unveiled two more playable characters: Android 16 and Android 18. The latter can summon Android 17 for a special combo attack, though it didn't confirm if he'll be a playable character as well.

As for Android 16, Jump says he'll play a prominent role in the game's "what-if" story mode. This campaign features "high-end animation" and a brand-new storyline that imagines Android 16 being revived to battle Goku and friends. The magazine also confirms Dragon Ball FighterZ will allow six players to team up for three-on-three online party matches.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2018. A closed beta for the game will be available this September. Registration was initially scheduled to begin on July 26, but Bandai Namco postponed it in order to "expand the capacity of the closed beta." Players who'd like a chance to participate in the beta will now be able to sign up on August 22.