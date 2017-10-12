Destiny 2's Prestige Raid Exploit Fix Delayed, But The Raid Will Still Launch Next Week

Earlier this week, Bungie announced that the higher-difficulty version of Destiny 2's Raid was delayed eight days due to an exploit it discovered. The exploit would've made it impossible to know which team legitimately completed the Prestige Raid first.

Today, Bungie stated that the fix for the exploit won't go live in time for the Raid's rescheduled launch. However, the Raid isn't going to be delayed again--Bungie found a way to verify that teams did not use the exploit to complete the Raid.

There's no word yet on when the patch for the exploit will be ready, though. "A safe fix is still being investigated for this issue," Bungie community manager Chris "Cozmo" Shannon wrote. "Our current plan is to deploy it as part of a future update. We'll give you more details before it's ready to go."

The Prestige Raid launches on October 18 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

Cozmo also revealed that the studio will share more details about Raid Challenges next week. Presumably, these Challenges will be variations on all or parts of the Raid that'll give players different encounters and obstacles to overcome. The Challenges "have been designed to make you rethink familiar encounters," according to Cozmo.

In other news, Bungie also revealed that it's taking to heart some of the criticisms around Destiny 2's endgame. Although it didn't share details yet, it stated that there'll be more updates on progress and improvements to the endgame soon.