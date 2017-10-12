Destiny 2 Dev Is Discussing Endgame Improvements; Will Reveal More "Soon"

In the month since Destiny 2's release, fans have already spent countless hours exploring its world and completing all the activities. One of the biggest criticisms of the game that's arisen is that its endgame isn't deep or involved enough to support its most dedicated fans. It's too easy to hit the level cap, the argument goes, and there's not enough high-level content to keep players going.

In its Weekly Update, Bungie revealed that it has heard this critique and it's taking it to heart. Although it didn't provide any specific details, the developer nonetheless said that discussions about endgame improvements are happening internally. Further, Bungie will talk more in depth about its plans to address the problem soon.

"Right now, these discussions are also happening in our studio," community manager Chris "Cozmo" Shannon wrote. "We are listening, but need time to digest everything and draw up the best plans for the future. We will have more to say on this soon. Please stay tuned, and keep the conversation rolling."

In other news, Bungie also announced the final specs for the upcoming PC version of Destiny 2. The PC version will unlock on October 24 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 2 PM BRT / 6 PM BST.