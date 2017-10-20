Destiny 2 Xur Location Guide: Where Is Xur And What Exotics Is He Selling? (October 20)

Like that rash you hate to see but love to scratch, Xur is back. This week, Destiny 2's shadiest salesman is hanging around on Titan and is very easy to find. Simply fire up your PS4 or Xbox One, fast travel to The Rig, and he's a hop, skip, and a jump away from you.

Take a look below and you'll find a list of all the exotic gear Xur has to offer this week, as well as images of them, so you can read up on the exact stats they have and see how they might fit into your gameplay style.

Click image to view in full screen

Sweet Business (Auto Rifle): 29 Legendary Shards

29 Legendary Shards Raiden Flux (Hunter Class Chest Armor) : 23 Legendary Shards

: 23 Legendary Shards Doom Fang Pauldron (Gauntlets) : 23 Legendary Shards

: 23 Legendary Shards Winter's Guile (Warlock Class Gauntlets): 23 Legendary Shards

Destiny 2's Trials of the Nine events have been canceled for the next two weeks due to an issue with an emote bug. This is the same bug that caused the high-stepping Monty Python emote to be removed from the in-game store. Developer Bungie has said there's a fix in the works, and that the two week period without Trials of the Nine will allow the studio to test it out and prevent any exploitation of the competitive mode in the meantime.

Following Destiny 2's launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September, the shooter comes to PC on October 24. Bungie has detailed a roadmap for the rollout of endgame activities in the PC version. At launch, players will be able to try the normal or Prestige Nightfall Strikes. A week later, the Raid will go live. For more on Destiny 2, take a look at the list of recent stories below.