Destiny 2 Raid Adding Extra Challenges Soon

The ultra-difficult Prestige mode for Destiny 2's Leviathan raid became available this week. Given the passion from Destiny 2's player community, it's no surprise that it was beaten promptly. Players looking for a new challenge are in luck, as Bungie today announced that different Leviathan encounters will have new, optional challenges unlocked every week. This starts on October 31 and will continue in the future.

Bungie is keeping the specifics about the challenges a secret for now, opting to let players find out for themselves. "We won't be giving you any hints on how to complete these challenges, but we will let you know when you fail with an in-game message. Your Director will tell you what is at stake each week," Bungie said.

Players who complete the new Leviathan challenges will receive a special emblem for each challenge that they complete. Players are also guaranteed a raid drop for every successful challenge completion. "You have some time to start thinking about what extra challenges lie ahead. Let the speculating begin!" Bungie said.

It was recently discovered that one of the first teams to beat Destiny 2's Leviathan raid on Prestige difficulty, Clan Redeem, apparently used a glitch to do so. Some fans feel Redeem's "world first" status should be disqualified in light of the exploit. Bungie's blog post today names Redeem as one of the three Destiny 2 teams to clear the raid first on Prestige difficulty, alongside Clans Hand of Faith/PRORAIDER/Add Control/ZFORCE NATION and Clan ihavealife.

The Prestige Raid was supposed to arrive last week alongside the now-concluded Iron Banner. However, Bungie discovered an exploit that negated the Raid's difficulty. As a result, the Prestige Raid was delayed to work on a fix. That still isn't ready, but rather than delay it further, Bungie will monitor the Raid to detect teams that make use of the exploit. Meanwhile, the latest Nightfall Strike has been replaced due to a bug.