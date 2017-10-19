Destiny 2's Trials Of The Nine Event Canceled For Two Weeks Due To Emote Bug

The big news about Destiny 2 right now is the impending release of the PC version, but there's also a bit of bad news for players. According to Bungie's Weekly Update, the next two instances of Trials of the Nine have been canceled.

Trials of the Nine is one of Destiny 2's timed events, taking place every weekend. However, an emote bug--the same one that caused the high-stepping Monty Python emote to be yanked from the in-game store--has made Bungie decide to cancel Trials of the Nine for the next two weeks.

According to the developer, though, there's a fix in the works, and the downtime will allow the studio to test it out and prevent any exploitation of the competitive mode in the meantime. "We will provide more information as it becomes available," Bungie stated. "At this time the next instance of Trials of the Nine is forecasted to resume on November 3, 2017."

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie also announced a roadmap for the rollout of endgame activities in the PC version. When the game launches on October 24, you can immediately try out normal or Prestige Nightfall Strikes once you level up. Guided Games will be available at launch, too. Then, a week later, the Raid goes live. Keep an eye on GameSpot all of next week for more coverage about Destiny 2 on PC.