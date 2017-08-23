Destiny 2 Video (Re-)Introduces Cayde-6, And He's As Sassy As Ever

Story and characters were not the strongest aspect of the original Destiny, although the Taken King expansion did take some notable steps forward in those areas. Part of that improvement stemmed from focusing on Cayde-6, the sassy Exo Hunter voiced by Nathan Fillion. Where other characters lacked personality, he was bursting at the seams with it, and Destiny 2 looks to be again placing a focus on him.

Activision and Bungie today released the first in what may be a series of trailers focusing on a specific character. With the companies looking to attract new players with Destiny 2--particularly on PC, which never got the original Destiny--this video gives players a brief impression (or reminder) of who this character is. This one featuring Cayde shows off some Hunter abilities and provides a sense of the sarcastic character that he is. Cayde also featured prominently in the first Destiny 2 teaser trailer earlier this year.

Following a console beta earlier this summer, Destiny 2's release is just around the corner. It launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, while PC players will have to wait until October 24. A PC beta is set to begin on August 28 for those who pre-order the game, while everyone will gain access a day later.

Also this week, we got a look at Destiny 2's launch trailer, and gameplay from the European Dead Zone leaked. Additionally, we learned that loadouts won't be locked in Raids (as they sometimes will be elsewhere) and pre-loading will begin soon for all console players.