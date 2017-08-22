Destiny 2: Loadouts Are Not Locked In Raids, Director Confirms

A new detail about Bungie's highly anticipated shooter Destiny 2 has come to light. Game director Luke Smith said on Twitter today that loadouts will not be locked during raids.

Smith said Bungie wanted to avoid a situation where someone might quit a raid to equip a newly acquired weapon, and then rejoin. This sounds like a welcome change for the sequel, as it'll be a way to stay in the action better than before.

Raids in D2 don't have locked loadouts.



We don't want this;

"I just got Midnight Coup to drop, let me quit to equip and I'll rejoin." — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) August 22, 2017

It appears that Smith's comments came in response to a PCGamesN story that talked about some of the activities in Destiny 2 that will lock your loadout.

Locking down players' loadouts is something that Destiny 1 never did. In any situation, players could modify their gear and weapons to best suit the activity they were playing. In Destiny 2, however, certain high-level activities will prevent you from changing your loadout and subclass.

Smith previously talked about how Bungie's ambition is to make some parts of Destiny 2 more difficult, and it seems like locking loadouts for some activities is part of that drive.

"If you think of your weapons and items as a golf bag, we want you to look into your golf bag before you start an activity and go, 'Oh, what should we bring to this?'' Smith said. "For some of those activities, you're going to be loadout-locked once you start which means you can't change. The difficulty, certainly at the pinnacle level of the game, we tried to make a much tougher game."

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, before coming to PC in October. The Destiny 2 PC beta starts later this month, and you can watch a trailer for it here.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie recently discussed how it could have made the game run at 60 FPS on console but decided against it.