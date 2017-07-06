Bungie Says Destiny 2 Can Be "Tougher," Talks About Destiny 1's Struggles

Some parts of Destiny 2 will be "tougher" than what players faced in the first game, according to game director Luke Smith. Speaking to IGN, Smith said players will need to more thoughtfully consider their loadouts "at the pinnacle level of the game." He used a golf analogy to make his point.

"If you think of your weapons and items as a golf bag, we want you to look into your golf bag before you start an activity and go, 'Oh, what should we bring to this?'' Smith said.

"For some of those activities, you're going to be loadout-locked once you start which means you can't change. The difficulty, certainly at the pinnacle level of the game, we tried to make a much tougher game."

Also in the interview, Smith talked about some of Destiny 1's struggles. To put it simply, Smith said Destiny 1 at times could feel "hard to enjoy" because the game did not always do enough to show players why their actions mattered.

"Why am I doing this? Does it matter? Is it going somewhere? We didn't do a good job answering those questions holistically," Smith said about Destiny 1. "You want to feel like the game you're playing has a sense of progression."

You can watch the full interview here on IGN's YouTube channel. Smith and project lead Mark Noseworthy outline Bungie's vision for Destiny 2, including the story and more.

This isn't the first time someone deeply connected to Destiny has talked about the first game's shortcomings. Recently, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg talked about how he was unhappy with Bungie's inability to launch new content fast enough to meet players' expectations. For Destiny 2, Activision has recruited support studios to work alongside Bungie to release content faster.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has released a new trailer for the game's upcoming open beta showing off some of the activities players can try out. You can see the video above.