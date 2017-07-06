Destiny 2 Beta Detailed, New Trailer Released

Destiny 2's beta is coming up in a couple of weeks--at least for console players--and today developer Bungie revealed what it'll feature.

In a new trailer, the studio announced that Destiny 2's beta will give players access to several parts of the game. You can play through the opening story mission, called Homecoming, which Bungie showed off at E3 2017. You'll also be able to play a Strike mission and jump into Crucible competitive multiplayer. Check out the beta's trailer below.

Destiny 2's beta opens to everyone on July 21 and runs through July 23. However, you can get early access to the beta by preordering the game. Early access begins on July 18 for PS4 players and July 19 for Xbox One players. PC players have to wait at least a month for beta access; Bungie says that the PC beta will begin in late August.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. The game will feature considerable changes from the first Destiny, such as a social space that'll evolve over time and a new Raid that's "unlike anything we've done," according to Bungie.