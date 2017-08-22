Destiny 2 Could Run At 60FPS On Console, But Here's Why Bungie Won't Do It

Destiny 2 will run at 30 FPS on all consoles--including the more powerful Xbox One X and PS4 Pro--leaving PC as the other way to play at a higher frame rate. In a new interview executive producer Mark Noseworthy said Bungie could theoretically get Destiny 2 running at 60 FPS on console, but doing so would leave to compromises that Bungie was unwilling to make.

"Could we make a Destiny game that ran at 60 FPS? Yes," Noseworthy said in the latest issue of Edge magazine, as reported by Wccftech. "But the space would be smaller, it would be less cooperative, and there'd be fewer monsters to shoot. That's not the game we want to make."

Noseworthy added that beyond anything else, Bungie wants Destiny 2 to be an "incredible action game." He said Bungie is content with the choices it has made.

"We don't feel we've been held back by the choices we've made about world simulation versus frame rate," he said. "In fact, we think we're offering a player experience you can't have elsewhere because of the choices we're making."

For players who put a premium on frame rate, the PC edition of Destiny 2 supports uncapped frame rates. "You can spend as much money as you want, to go as fast as you want," Noseworthy said about Destiny 2's PC edition.

Destiny 2's PC beta begins on August 28 for people who pre-order, opening a day later for everyone. You can watch a 4K/60 FPS trailer for the beta right here.