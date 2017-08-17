Destiny 2 Pre-Load Starts Next Week, Day One Update Confirmed

Destiny 2's release is just a few weeks away. If you want to play the game the moment it unlocks, the good news is that you can pre-load the shooter very soon.

If you digitally pre-ordered Destiny 2 on Xbox One, you can pre-load beginning "early next week," Bungie said in a blog post. PlayStation 4 players, meanwhile, can start pre-loading on August 31. Specific timing will be shared through the @BungieHelp account.

Bungie also confirmed that Destiny 2 will have a Day-One Update. This update will be available "closer to the release of Destiny 2." However, Bungie shared no details about what's in the update or how large it is. We also don't know the file size of Destiny 2.

In other news, Bungie has confirmed it will have some kind of announcement to make about Destiny 2 next week at Gamescom in Germany.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for Xbox One and PS4. The PC edition--which will be available on Battle.net and not Steam--comes out in October. A beta for the PC version of Destiny 2 starts this month, and you can learn more about it here.