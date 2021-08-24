Destiny 2 Tracing The Stars Quest Guide - Where To Find Five Six Atlas Skews

Along with a new story and new seasonal activities to explore, Destiny 2's Season of the Lost also includes some new missions that have you chasing some mythical gear. The main one right now is the Tracing the Stars quest, given by the Awoken queen, Mara Sov. After telling a story of a mythical family of kestrels and the powerful artifacts they created, Mara sends you out to attempt to retrieve those artifacts, but it seems as though this quest is going to span quite at least a few weeks of searching.

The first step in Tracing the Stars, however, you can complete right now. It requires you to find six "Atlas Skews," or special artifacts, that are scattered around the Dreaming City. The first batch isn't too tough to find if you know the lay of the land, but the skews are often in out-of-the-way places that are easy to miss. Here's where to find each of the Atlas Skews for Tracing the Stars I to advance the mission in its first week.

Divalian-Rheasilvia Path, Lower Cliffside

The first Atlas Skew, with the clue "Divalian-Rheasilvia Path, Lower Cliffside," is actually located just before the pathway to Rheasilvia.

Find your first Astral Skew on the west side of Divalian Mists, where you first spawn into the Dreaming City. Head toward the mountain pathway that leads to Rheasilvia, but don't go into the tunnel to pass through. Instead, look off the cliff to the left for a spot where you can drop down far below. Follow the cliffs to the south to find the Atlas Skew on one of the jagged rock platforms.

You'll have to jump down to the cliffs below the path to Rheasilvia to find this first Altas Skew.

Divalian-Cimmerian Path, Central Cave

Look for this cave on the north side of the raised area; Hive often spawn here.

This one's a bit more confusing because the Cimmerian Garrison is not a location marked on your map. The cave it's referring to is easy to find, though. From the Divalian transmat zone, head forward toward the big doorway that leads to the Blind Well. Stay on the east side, near the water stretching out into the mists, and stop at the base of the stairs before climbing into the raised center area. Look for a cave here--Hive enemies usually spawn from it. Your Atlas Skew is inside.

The cave is just beside the beach, where the mists start to crowd the island.

You'll find the Atlas Skew inside, but you might have to fight some enemies to get to it.

Drowned Bay Alcove

Check just around the corner in the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector, before the cave entrance blocked by the forcefield.

The third Atlas Skew is in the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector, located right behind the transmat point you start at when you enter the Divalian Mists. Head into the cave there and you'll find yourself on a dried-out seashore populated by Scorn enemies. Clean them out and hug the wall to your right; the Atlas Skew is just around the corner from the entrance. If you hit the door blocked by the forcefield (and waves of Scorn enemies), you've gone too far.

Look for the Atlas Skew nestled against the wall, near the large boulder that helps create an alcove.

Spine Oracle Orrery

The Orrery is pretty hard to miss, and you'll find the Atlas Skew at the top of it.

Head to the Spine of Kerres for the next Atlas Skew. You can reach it by going through the big crystal archway across from the doorway that leads to the Blind Well. Follow the path until you round a corner and see the Oracle Orrery ahead of you--it's a huge building, and if you've played through the Forsaken expansion, you'll remember contacting Mara Sov here. Cross the crystal courtyard outside, where you'll fight through some enemies, and enter the building. Take the stairs on your right that loop all the way around the outside of the building until you hit the top. The Atlas Skew is against the wall when you reach a dead end.

Climb the stairs until you can't anymore to find this Atlas Skew waiting for you at the top of the Oracle Orrery.

Distant Spine Island Tree

Find this Atlas Skew on the most distant island in Spine of Kerres.

Your last Skew is also in the Spine of Kerres, and from the fourth one, it's easy to get to. Head back into the Orrery and leave by the door to the right as you first enter. You'll cross a bridge that leads to some rocky islands reaching up out of the mists. Continue across them, past the sniper that spawns along the way, until you're nearly at the end. You'll know you're running out of path as you start to see islands cropping up on your right and enemies standing on the beach nearby. Look for a big, gnarled tree on just about the last island on this path, before you turn to your right to head toward those enemies. The Atlas Skew is nestled beneath the tree on the island here.

As you might guess from the description, the big tree at the island's highest point is a dead giveaway.

Return To The HELM

Once you've got all five Atlas Skews, return to the HELM screen of the Director and look for a mission node called "A Hollow Coronation." Select it and Mara will tell you a little more about the story of the kestrels and your overall mission. We'll have to wait until next week to advance the mission further, however.