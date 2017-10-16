Destiny 2 Sees Another Round Of Server Maintenance On PS4 And Xbox One Today

Bungie will again conduct server maintenance for Destiny 2--and Destiny 1--today. Luckily, this won't result in any direct impact on players, at least according to Bungie's current plan.

"Backend maintenance" on both games is scheduled to begin at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST today, October 16 (3 AM AEDT on October 17). A duration for this was not shared, but Bungie said on Twitter, "There is currently no expected user impact during this maintenance."

We also saw maintenance for Destiny 2 last Monday that did not coincide with any downtime, as previous maintenance periods did. Following that, Bungie released a small update intended to resolve issues with black screens when loading into The Tower. It's unclear if we'll also receive a new update today, but the fact that this affects both Destiny and Destiny 2 suggests we will not. This may also be related to the upcoming computer version; Destiny 2 releases for PC on October 24.

Today marks the last chance for the latest Nightfall, as well as the final day for the first-ever Iron Banner event. Later this week, Bungie will launch the Prestige Leviathan Raid. This was scheduled to launch last week, only for it to be delayed due to an exploit that allows its difficulty to be circumvented. A fix has not yet been implemented, but rather than delay the Prestige Raid further, Bungie will release it on Wednesday, October 18, and monitor it for Fireteams who make use of the exploit. This is important for teams that will rush to be the world's first team to complete the Raid.