Final Day For Destiny 2 Iron Banner Event And Rewards

The next weekly reset for Destiny 2 is approaching. While it marks the end of the current Nightfall, Flashpoint, and so on, it will also wrap up the game's first-ever Iron Banner event.

Ahead of the reset at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 10 AM BST / 8 PM AEDT on Tuesday, October 17, you still have a chance to take part in Iron Banner matches. The limited-time Crucible mode is 4v4 like all other PvP activities in Destiny 2 and features Quickplay modes and matchmaking. If you don't already have access, you can check out our guide on how to get into Iron Banner. Things play out differently than in the first Destiny.

Completing Iron Banner matches--win or lose--nets you event-specific Tokens, which can be turned in with Lord Saladin at the Tower. That allows you to get your hands on a variety of new item rewards. You can see all of the Iron Banner weapons, gear, and armor in our gallery, but don't expect to collect it all. While that is possible, rewards are random, meaning you can open dozens of rewards packages without necessarily getting what you want.

Server maintenance is now underway for Destiny 2, although that shouldn't impact your ability to play. A computer release is also on the horizon, with Destiny 2 finally launching for PC on October 24.



