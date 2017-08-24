Destiny 2 PC Beta Pre-Load Time Announced, Known Issues Revealed

Destiny 2's PC beta is fast approaching. It kicks off on August 28 for people who pre-order, and now Bungie has announced when players can start pre-loading.

In its latest weekly blog post, Bungie announced that pre-loading starts on Friday, August 25, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 3 AM AEST on August 26. People who pre-ordered a digital copy need only press "Install" in the Battle.net app to pre-load. Retail customers have to go to bungie.net/redeem to redeem their code.

You can see the PC control setup in the image above. Bungie also clarified that text chat will be available in the Destiny 2 PC beta, using /f to send messages to your Fireteam and /w to send whispers.

Additionally, Bungie has released a list of known issues for the Destiny 2 PC beta. Starting off, launching the game through the executable instead of Battle.net could lead to an error. Additionally, players should be sure their drivers are up to update. You can see a list of the known issues below, as written by Bungie.

Destiny 2 PC Beta Known Issues:

Players may encounter issues when playing the Destiny 2 Beta with drivers that are out of date. Updating drivers to the latest version grants the best experience when playing Destiny 2 on PC.

The Destiny 2 Beta may not run when installed to a folder with some localized character types in its name (e.g. Greek, Cyrillic, Kanji, etc.). Players should ensure that they install the Beta to a path that does not include these character types, or use the default install location.

Players may encounter issues when joining the Fireteam of another player on their same local area network. Players who encounter this issue should ensure that they have UPnP enabled in their network settings.

MSAA is still under development. As such, players may encounter various issues including visual artifacts and performance degradation when using MSAA.

Multi-GPU support is still in development. Players may encounter issues including visual artifacts and performance impacts when using NVIDIA SLI. AMD Crossfire support is not available in the Destiny 2 PC Beta.

The Destiny 2 Beta must be launched from Blizzard’s Battle.net app. If players launch the Beta client directly from the executable, they may receive an error message or the Destiny 2 Beta client may become unresponsive. Players who encounter this issue should close the Beta client through the user interface or by pressing Alt+F4, and proceed to launch the Destiny 2 Beta using the “Play” button in the Destiny 2 tab of the Blizzard app.

People who don't pre-order Destiny 2 can start playing on August 29.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie released Destiny 2's launch trailer, and we learned that loadouts won't be locked in Raids (as they will be in other high-level activities). For more, you can check out our new preview of Destiny 2 and watch footage from the European Dead Zone area.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, before coming to PC in October.