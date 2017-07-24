Destiny 2 Open Beta Extended, Here's The New End Time

Destiny 2's open beta has been extended, developer Bungie has announced. Things were supposed to come to a close a few hours ago, but instead you'll be able to keep playing for a little longer so the studio can carry out some "additional service testing." The beta will now end on July 25 around 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET / 2 AM BST.

The Destiny 2 Open Beta has been extended through Tuesday 7/25 for additional service testing. Expected completion is 6 PM PDT. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) July 23, 2017

Destiny 2's open beta began on July 21, and offers players a taste of the campaign and multiplayer. The opening mission, Homecoming, is available and you can see some of the cinematics from the campaign. There's also the attack/defend Countdown mode on the Endless Vale map.

The Inverted Spire is also playable for those who want to try a strike. It's set in a Vex stronghold and can be played with two friends. Matchmaking is available to fill these slots for those that aren't using a pre-arranged Fireteam. Click here to see a video of the open beta in action. For PC players, an open beta is currently being planned for late August.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. The game will feature considerable changes from the first Destiny, such as a social space that'll evolve over time and a new Raid that's "unlike anything we've done," according to Bungie. In addition, it'll feature a lot more story than the first game. For more, check out our full coverage of Destiny 2 here and watch our video about the four major things we learned about the beta to help you get the most out of it.