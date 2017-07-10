Destiny 2: Here's An In-Depth Look At One Of The Beta Maps

With Destiny 2's beta coming up next week, a new video for one of the beta's Crucible maps has come online, showing it off in great depth. In the IGN video below, Destiny 2 environment artist Coolie Calihan talks shows off the map Endless Vale, which is set on Nessus, one of Destiny 2's new locations. One thing to note about this footage is that Power Ammo shows up immediately in this video, though it won't work like that at launch.

You can see more Endless Vale videos on IGN's YouTube page covering Warlock gameplay and Sentinel Titan gameplay. In another video, Bungie shows off how Destiny 2's Control mode is changed for Destiny 2, with this video spotlighting it on Endless Vale.

Destiny 2's beta starts on July 18 for PS4 and July 19 for Xbox One, first for people who pre-order the game. It then opens up to everyone on July 21, wrapping up on July 23.

The beta lets you try the opening story mission, called Homecoming, as well as the Inverted Spire Strike mission. In Crucible, you can try two modes, Control and Countdown. Additionally, the new social space, The Farm, will be playable for a period of time.

Some services won't be online yet, however. The beta won't support Destiny 2's Clan features, character progression won't be representative of the final game, and characters will be wiped before the game is released. If you participate in the beta, you will get a special emblem.

Recently, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said Destiny 1 didn't release content fast enough to meet players' expectations. To address this, Activision is bringing in more studios to work alongside Bungie on Destiny 2.

In other news, Sony has announced a Destiny 2 white PS4 Pro system that launches in Europe alongside the game and includes a copy, among other bonuses.