Destiny 2 Nightfall Strike Guide: The Inverted Spire Modifiers And Challenges

Destiny 2's latest weekly reset has rolled out. It was set to be a big day, with the launch of both the first-ever Iron Banner and the Prestige Leviathan Raid, but the latter was delayed due to a bug. Iron Banner is now live--you can check out our gallery to see all the Iron Banner weapons, armor, and gear rewards--but the weekly reset also means we have a new Nightfall Strike to complete.

For this week, it's The Inverted Spire, which you may remember as the Strike featured during the Destiny 2 beta. A time limit is in place as always, but it can be extended with the first of the two modifiers, Timewarp: Killing Time. This causes each kill to add to the time limit--to a certain point. Bungie doesn't specify the maximum, but you should nonetheless be aware that you can't indefinitely extend the mission by slaying enemies.

The other modifier for this Strike is Attrition, which we saw a couple of weeks ago. This "significantly impair[s]" both health and shield regeneration; combined with the time limit, this means that ducking behind cover whenever you take damage is a strategy that is unlikely to work. However, Attrition also causes enemies you kill to sometimes leave behind a Well of Light; collect this, and it'll restore your health and charge up your Super.

As for Challenges, we again get Speed of Dark, which requires you to finish the Strike with at least five minutes remaining on the timer. Unbroken tasks you with dying fewer than three times during the entire Strike. And finally, The Floor is Lava requires you and your Fireteam to avoid getting hit by Protheon's fiery ground attack during the boss fight.

Completion of the Nightfall rewards players with Powerful Gear rewards. This is one of the few activities to offer those, and they're among the best items you can get your hands on. It's also a reliable way to increase your Power level past 265, should you be struggling to pass that point. If you haven't made it to that point, you may want to consider waiting until after you've raised your Power level before grabbing the Nightfall reward. This Nightfall will be available until the next weekly reset, which occurs at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 10 AM BST / 4 PM AEST on Tuesday, October 17.

If you haven't yet unlocked the Nightfall, you'll need to complete two Strikes and approach the suggested Power level of 240 before Zavala will allow you to take part in them. Traditional matchmaking is not available, but in its place we have Guided Games, providing players with the opportunity to be matched up with members of a clan for the mission (which requires a Nightfall Ticket). Alternatively, clan members can sign up to serve as guides through the Nightfall. Doing so does not require a Ticket.