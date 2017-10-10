Destiny 2 Iron Banner Guide - All The New Gear, Weapons, And Rewards Detailed

Destiny 2's Iron Banner Crucible event is live now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing with it some fresh new gear and weapons for your Guardian. We've gathered up images of everything on offer and put them in a gallery for your perusal.

But before we get into that, here's some handy information to help you get comfortable with what Iron Banner is, as there have been some small changes from the first game. First off, to actually take part you need to visit Lord Saladin in the Tower, which requires you to complete Destiny 2's story. Once the credits have rolled on the campaign, you'll be given access to the Tower and will be able to speak with Saladin.

The Iron Banner is accessible through its own Crucible playlist, which features Quickplay modes and matchmaking. You can join with a Fireteam or take on enemies solo. Whatever your choice, you've only got seven days, as the Iron Banner ends on October 17.

Instead of 6v6, like in the original Destiny, Iron Banner matches in Destiny 2 are now 4v4. Additionally, Power levels are not taken into account, as Light levels were previously. Instead, "your fighting abilities, not your power levels, will decide the outcome," according to Bungie.

All this is in service of racking up kills, climbing the ranks, and scoring Iron Banner Engrams. These are your ticket to getting the gear featured across this gallery. We've grabbed screenshots of all the Titan, Hunter, and Warlock gear, as well as the Faction Weapons Saladin has to offer.

For those looking for a little more, the Iron Banner update will be followed by Destiny 2's Leviathan Raid Prestige Mode, which makes the already pretty tricky raid even more difficult. The Leviathan Prestige Raid launches at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on Wednesday, October 18 (4 AM AEDT on October 19).