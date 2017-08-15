Destiny 2 Is Not Coming To Steam, Bungie Says

Recently, it was discovered that Silver, the microtransaction currency in Destiny 1, was strangely available to buy on PC gaming juggernaut store Steam. Now, it's been removed and refunds are being issues, but there is no word as to why it was listed in the first place.

Bungie community manager David "Deej" Dague said on Twitter that Silver showing up on Steam was an error. He added that Valve will process refunds, and he apologised for the "confusion." Some took this as a signal that Destiny 1 or Destiny 2 might be coming to PC. While that hasn't been completely ruled out, it doesn't seem like it's going to happen soon or ever. In another tweet, Dague said, "We're with Blizzard. No plans to release Destiny 2 on PC anywhere else. Pass it on." He didn't say anything about Destiny 1, however. Here are the two tweets (via Eurogamer):

Destiny transactions on Steam were made available in error. All purchases will be refunded manually by Valve. Sorry for the confusion! — DeeJ (@DeeJ_BNG) August 15, 2017

We're with Blizzard. No plans to release Destiny 2 on PC anywhere else. Pass it on. — DeeJ (@DeeJ_BNG) August 15, 2017

As announced previously, Destiny 2 will be available on Blizzard Battle.net, which is the online service/store that also operates games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft.

Destiny 1's Silver, which you bought with real money, could be spent on items in the Eververse Trading Co. in-game store. It remains to be seen how microtransactions may be handled in Destiny 2, but you can expect the game to feature them after how popular they were in the first game.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, with a release for PC following on October 24. Bungie is holding a PC beta that begins on August 28 to people who pre-order the game, and it opens a day later to everyone. It features changes based on feedback from the earlier console beta, and you can see a 4K/60FPS trailer for it right here.

