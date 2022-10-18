Destiny 2 Festival Of The Lost 2022: Dates, Rewards, And What's New This Year

It's the season for chills, scares, and some epic loot, as Destiny 2's annual Festival of the Lost event begins today. Like previous years, the Halloween-themed celebration will be available for free to all Destiny 2 players and will run from October 18 after the weekly reset and will likely be active for around three weeks.

Bungie has remained tight-lipped on what to expect from Festival of the Lost this year, but like the 2022 Solstice event, this spooky event will feature its very own Event Card that is full of challenges to complete in exchange for some great rewards. You'll be able to earn Triumphs in Festival of the Lost, and if you manage to earn enough of them, that'll put you halfway towards earning the Reveler title.

We'll update this post with more details as soon as Festival of the Lost is live.

Weapon And Armor Rewards

Go ahead, mech our day.

Last year, Guardians could grab the Jurassic Green pulse rifle, dinosaur-themed armor sets, a Dia de los Muertos-inspired Ghost shell, and a very creepy Sparrow for their collection. For this year's Festival of the Lost, we know that the armor on offer will be anime mech-themed and will essentially turn you into a Gundam guardian. We don't quite know which weapons will be up for grabs, but judging by the promo art, it looks like you'll be able to add a fancy new sniper rifle to your arsenal.