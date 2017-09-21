DC's Joker Origin Movie Might Have A Finshed Script Soon

Last month it was revealed that there were two separate movies focusing on the Joker in development at DC--a Joker/Harley Quinn film that would reunite Suicide Squad's Jared Leto and Margot Robbie, and a standalone origin movie. It has now been reported that the latter project is moving forward quickly and that the script is nearly finished.

The news comes via Variety reporter Justin Kroll, who suggested that the film could shoot as soon as next year. He tweeted:

Hear THE JOKER script will be turned in by next week, super fast considering when announcement went out bodes well for 2018 shoot — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) September 20, 2017

Although the film has not been officially announced by DC, it already has some big names attached to it. It has been reported that legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce, with The Hangover's Todd Phillips lined up as a potential director. In addition, Leonardo DiCaprio--who has worked with Scorsese many times over the years--is being considered for the lead role.

The fact that there are two Joker movies in the works has caused some confusion, not least to Leto. Earlier this month, the actor was asked about the situation. "I'm a little confused, too," he admitted. "There are a couple of things happening. I love the Joker. He's a great character and really fun character to play. But it's a big universe and when you play the Joker, there's no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them."

However, according to a recent story in The Hollywood Reporter, Leto was "was caught off guard by the plans." The site states that he subsequently informed his agents that he wasn't happy about DC planning to have "multiple Jokers."

In related news, it has been reported that Suicide Squad 2 now has a director. Gavin O'Connor will helm the supervillain team-up sequel, which is expected to start shooting next year.