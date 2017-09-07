Suicide Squad 2 Finally Has A Director

Suicide Squad 2 was one of the key movies announced by DC at San Diego Comic-Con in July, but until now no director has been attached to the project. Rumours that Mel Gibson might direct the supervillain sequel came to nothing, and DC's first choice, The Shallows' Jaume Collet-Serra, ultimately turned the film down. However, it has now been reported that Gavin O'Connor will direct the movie.

According to Deadline, O'Connor is in final negotiations for the job. He is best known for last year's hit thriller The Accountant, which starred Ben Affleck and made $155 million at the worldwide box office. O'Connor will apparently also co-write Suicide Squad 2's screenplay.

Although Suicide Squad 2 does not have a confirmed release date yet, actor Joel Kinnaman, who plays Rick Flag, stated in June that the movie will start shooting in 2018.

David Ayer directed the first Suicide Squad, and was subsequently attached to an unannounced spinoff called Gotham City Sirens, which was to focus on the female supervillains of the DC universe. However, that movie was not among the titles that DC announced at SDCC, and more recently it was reported that the film had been replaced by a new movie that will focus upon the Joker and Harley Quinn. According to The Tracking Board, Ayer is no longer involved with any projects at DC.

In related news, there is also a second Joker movie in development at DC. This will be an origin story, with legendary director Martin Scorsese potentially onboard as a producer. Last week, it was reported that the studio is keen to cast Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.