Suicide Squad Star Jared Leto Is Confused About The Different Joker Movies

While Marvel has a carefully planned schedule of future movies in its cinematic universe, superhero rival DC seems to adopt a more scattershot approach. The Suicide Squad spin-off Gotham City Sirens is apparently now no longer happening, and has instead been replaced by a movie focusing on the Joker and Harley Quinn. To add to the confusion, it has also been reported that the studio is working on a second Joker film--with a different actor--that will explore the character's origins. If this sounds complicated, you're not alone in thinking that. Jared Leto, who played the Joker in Suicide Squad and is expected to play him in the Harley Quinn film, has also expressed his confusion.

In an interview for On Demand Entertainment to promote the launch of Destiny 2, Leto was asked about the different Joker movies in development. "I'm a little confused, too," he admitted. "There are a couple of things happening. I love the Joker. He's a great character and really fun character to play. But it's a big universe and when you play the Joker, there's no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them."

However, according to a recent story in The Hollywood Reporter, Leto was "was caught off guard by the plans." The site states that he subsequently informed his agents that he wasn't happy about DC planning to have "multiple Jokers."

The Joker/Harley Quinn movie was announced last month. According to The Tracking Board, it will be "criminal love story" that reunites Leto and his Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie. The origin movie, meanwhile, will potentially be produced by legendary director Martin Scorsese. Last week, it was reported that the studio is keen to cast Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.

In related news, it has been reported that Suicide Squad 2 now has a director. Gavin O'Connor will helm the supervillain team-up sequel, which is expected to start shooting next year.