Cowboy Bebop Director Is Releasing An Anime Blade Runner Film

The influence of the 1982 classic Blade Runner can be felt across three decades of sci-fi, and it's hard to think of a dystopian, urban sci-fi movie that hasn't been impacted by it in some way. With the long-awaited sequel Blade Runner 2049 set to hit theaters next month, it has been revealed that Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe is making a new anime short set within the Blade Runner universe.

As reported by Kotaku, Watanabe's film is called Blade Runner Black Out 2022. As the title suggests, it is set three years after the original movie, during a massive power outage in futuristic Los Angeles. A teaser for the project has been released, in which Watanabe states: "The work that has influenced me the most in my anime profession would be, of course, Blade Runner." Check it out below:

Blade Runner Black Out 2022 is set to hit Sony Picture Japan's YouTube channel on September 26. It has also been revealed that it will have a score by noted electronic musician Flying Lotus (real name Stephen Ellison). Ellison tweeted: "Doing something with Watanabe was a dream of mine. Cowboy Bebop is one of the greatest! Seeing Blade Runner imagery set to my music was a beautiful feeling."

In related news, the latest short film prequel to Blade Runner 2049 has been released. This is the second of three promotional shorts for the movie, and it features this one shows Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista getting involved in some trouble on the streets of LA.