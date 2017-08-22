Watch The Stunning And Mysterious New Blade Runner 2049 Trailer

The long-awaited sequel to the sci-fi classic Blade Runner arrives in October, and a new trailer has been released. This one is more focused on the plot than some of the earlier teasers, and confirms that Jared Leto's character is very much the villain of the movie. Check it out below:

Blade Runner 2049 also stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, and Robin Wright. It's directed by Denis Villeneuve, who previously helmed Arrival and Sicario.

In a recent interview with Slashfilm, Villeneuve revealed one of the main reasons that he decided to take on the remake. "I said to myself, 'They will do it. No matter what we think, the studio will move forward and will make it.' I don't know if I'll succeed, but I know I will give it all my love and all my skills," he said. "I will work so hard. I didn't want it to fall into the hands of someone that wouldn't. I was afraid to see a sequel to Blade Runner, but I said, at least if I do it, I will have some control over it. At least then I can blame only myself."

Villeneuve went on to explain that he hoped to match the original film in terms of tone and pacing. "There was a melancholia in the first movie, a nostalgic feeling of loneliness and existential doubt," he said. "A kind of inner paranoia about yourself that I wanted to keep alive in the second movie. I wanted to keep the film noir aesthetic alive, as well. That was very important.

"A certain kind of pacing, too. It's still made in the rhythms of [today's] movies, but I tried my best to keep that tension alive. Ridley told me that it touched him because I was able to extend that atmospheric quality that the first movie had."

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6, 2017.