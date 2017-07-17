New Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Delivers Stylish Futuristic Action

The second trailer for the upcoming sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 is here. The follow-up to Ridley Scott's classic 1982 movie is set for release in October, and this new trailer provides plenty of new footage not contained in the previous promo. Check it out below:

Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling as K, a cop in futuristic LA who unearths a long-buried secret that threatens to destroy society. K's discovery leads him to track down former cop Rick Deckard, played by Harrison Ford, who reprises his role from the original movie.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario) spoke about the challenges of making a sequel to such an iconic film. "Ryan and I made peace with the idea that the chances of success were very narrow," he said. "I came on board because the script was very strong. But no matter what you do, no matter how good what you’re doing is, the film will always be compared to the first, which is a masterpiece. So I made peace with that. And when you make piece with that, you are free."

The director went on to explain that although Scott created the distinctive world of the original movie, he was very hands-off in his role as producer on the sequel. "He said, 'It's your movie. I'll be there if you need me, otherwise I'll be away,'" Villeneuve said. "And I must say he was not there physically, but I felt his presence all the time, because I was dealing with his universe all the time. So in a way he wasn't there, but he was there a lot at the same time."

Blade Runner 2049 also stars Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, and Robin Wright. It hits theaters on October 6, 2017.