Watch The Next Blade Runner 2049 Short Film, Featuring Guardians Of The Galaxy Star

Last month saw the first of three promotional short films for the upcoming sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049. The second has now arrived--this one shows Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista getting involved in some trouble on the streets of futuristic Los Angeles. As before, it has an introduction from director Denis Villeneuve--check it out below:

#BladeRunner2049's @DaveBautista is a replicant on the run in this never-before-seen in-world prequel. Watch it now. pic.twitter.com/xGn3WfjATF — iTunes Trailers (@iTunesTrailers) September 14, 2017

This follows the first clip from the movie, which was revealed earlier this week. It featured LA detective K (Ryan Gosling), searching for clues in a post-apocalyptic wilderness, and included an appearance from Walking Dead star Lennie James.

Blade Runner 2049 also stars Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, and Robin Wright. It's produced by Ridley Scott, who directed the classic original movie. The sequel hits theaters on October 6, 2017.

In a recent interview with Slashfilm, Villeneuve revealed one of the main reasons that he decided to take on the sequel. "I said to myself, 'They will do it. No matter what we think, the studio will move forward and will make it.' I don't know if I'll succeed, but I know I will give it all my love and all my skills," he said. "I will work so hard. I didn't want it to fall into the hands of someone that wouldn't. I was afraid to see a sequel to Blade Runner, but I said, at least if I do it, I will have some control over it. At least then I can blame only myself."

Villeneuve went on to explain that he hoped to match the original film in terms of tone and pacing. "There was a melancholia in the first movie, a nostalgic feeling of loneliness and existential doubt," he said. "A kind of inner paranoia about yourself that I wanted to keep alive in the second movie. I wanted to keep the film noir aesthetic alive, as well. That was very important."