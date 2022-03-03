CD Projekt Suspends Game Sales In Russia, Including GOG

CD Projekt, the parent company of Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red, has joined global efforts to levy sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. It has announced that it will halt all digital and physical sales of its games to Russia and Belarus, as well as all game sales on its digital platform GOG. CD Projekt Red also recently pledged 1 million PLN (about $240,00 USD) to the Polish humanitarian group Polska Akcja Humanitarna.

"In light of the Russian military invasion in our neighboring country of Ukraine, until further notice the CD Projekt Red group has made the decision to halt all sales of our games to Russia and Belarus," CD Projekt Group said in a statement. "Today, we begin working with our partners to suspend digital sales and cease physical stock deliveries of CD Projekt Group products, as well as all games distributed on the GOG platform, to the territories of Russia and Belarus."

CD Projekt also stated that it's aware that it doesn't have the power to directly influence matters on the global stage, but it hopes that by adding its voice to a growing number of entertainment brands that have blocked Russia and Belarus from accessing their content, it can help inspire change in those countries.

"The entire CD Projekt Group stands firm with the people of Ukraine," the company added. "While we are not a political entity capable of directly influencing state matters, and don't aspire to be one, we do believe that commercial entities, when united, have the power to inspire global change in the hearts and minds of ordinary people. We know that players in Russia and Belarus, individuals who have nothing to do with the invasion of Ukraine, will be impacted by this decision, but with this action we wish to further galvanize the global community to speak about what is going on in the heart of Europe."

A growing number of gaming entities have publicly moved to distance themselves from Russia and call for an end to the invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine deputy minister Mykhailo Fedorov has called on Sony and Microsoft to also join in on sanctions, though neither has yet done so. Bloober Team is also suspending sales of its games in Russia/Belarus, as a sign of solidarity for Ukraine.

EA announced this week that Russia would be removed from its FIFA 22 and NHL 22 games in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, various other gaming industry studios are organizing relief efforts.

This War of Mine developer 11 bit studios is donating all proceeds from sales of the anti-war game over the next week to the Ukrainian Red Cross. Stalker 2 developer GSC World--which is based in Ukraine--called on the gaming industry and players to donate to a fund to help aid the Ukrainian Armed Forces,

If you'd like to help ongoing humanitarian efforts, we've assembled a list of humanitarian organizations like the Ukrainian Red Cross and Unicef that you can donate to.