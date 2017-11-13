Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon

Just like the most recent Call of Duty games, this year's Call of Duty: WWII will offer microtransactions. Activision will offer "Call of Duty Points" for players to buy with real money, and these will come to Call of Duty: WWII on November 21.

This is later than previously announced. Activision said it delayed the launch of microtransactions in Call of Duty: WWII so it could fix the launch issues first. That's a commendable action, given that delaying the microtransaction system means a delay in the revenue Activision will receive from them.

Everyone who bought the Call of Duty: WWII digital edition gets an allotment of 1,100 Call of Duty Points that will unlock on November 21. We don't know exactly what you can buy with Call of Duty Points, but in last year's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, you could spend Call of Duty Points on this like supply drops for multiplayer and Zombies crates.

Call of Duty Points will presumably be made available to buy in Call of Duty: WWII through the game's "Store" tab. Right now, it is populated only with the Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass, which includes four packs coming in 2018 that contain new content for multiplayer, Zombies, and the new War mode.

Call of Duty: WWII launched earlier this month on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it had a strong start, doubling the sales of Infinite Warfare when looking at each game's first 10 days on sale.

In other news, developer Sledgehammer Games has provided a status update on Call of Duty: WWII's launch issues. Among other things, we know dedicated servers are starting to return, though Headquarters is unfortunately staying a solo experience for now.