Here's The Latest On Call Of Duty: WW2's Launch Issues

Sledgehammer Games has updated Call of Duty: WWII players on the current state of the game, following the issues at launch that impacted the online experience. In the wake of the issues, Sledgehammer dropped dedicated servers in favour of a P2P setup.

The good news today is that dedicated servers are back on PlayStation 4 in the US, while Sledgehammer brought them back on Xbox One today, but only for a limited time for the purposes of testing. Additionally, Sledgehammer is now adding a "limited" number of dedicated servers to places throughout Europe before launching elsewhere.

In other news, the recent Call of Duty: WWII patch that addressed game disconnects was successful, Sledgehammer reported. Getting disconnected from a match is a big deal because it can lead to the loss of statistics and progression.

Sledgehammer has also extended Call of Duty: WWII's double XP bonus period for a further 24 hours, now ending at 10 AM PT on Tuesday. The new game update released last night fixed a problem where players could earn triple XP.

Additionally, Sledgehammer announced that an update for the PC version of Call of Duty: WWII is out now, and it addresses "several issues." There will be a bigger update for PC coming later today that does even more.

Unfortunately, Call of Duty: WWII's Headquarters social space is still not operating as intended. It is meant to be a social hub like Destiny's Tower where lots of people come together, Sledgehammer made it a solo experience (though you can manually invite friends) to help improve the overall online experience. This is less than ideal, and thankfully Sledgehammer has said it will return Headquarters to normal as soon as it can.

"Once again, thank you for your continued support," Sledgehammer said in its post on Reddit. "The player experience is improving and we look forward to resolving these issues quickly--we are working tirelessly to get there."

Despite the launch issues, Call of Duty: WWII's sales over the first 10 days doubled that of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare over the same period of time.