BioWare: "Something Is Happening With Dragon Age"

While it's yet to be announced, it looks like a follow-up to Dragon Age: Inquisition is on the way. Series creative director Mike Laidlaw said on The 1099 podcast this week that "something is happening with Dragon Age," which is likely a reference to the next game in the series.

While Laidlaw didn't get into specifics about the project, he confirmed that BioWare's Dragon Age team is currently "hiring a lot of people." This would suggest that development on the game ramping up, though there is no word yet on what stage of development the game is in.

"As I've jokingly said, I am the creative director for the Dragon Age franchise and they haven't fired me yet," he explained.

It's no surprise at all that BioWare would make a sequel to Inquisition. Inquisition, released in November 2014, enjoyed the "most successful launch in BioWare history" at the time. Whether or not that still holds following the release of Mass Effect: Andromeda is unknown.

Also during his appearance on The 1099 podcast, Laidlaw teased that BioWare is working on "other things" that he can't talk about. "There are other things in process but unfortunately I can't talk about them until they are realised. I am pretty excited about a few of them. Things continue apace," he said.

You can listen to the entire The 1099 podcast here.

Inquisition won multiple Game of the Year awards. And while EA has not disclosed a sales number for the game, it apparently sold well enough to warrant a sequel.

