Big Nintendo Switch Super Bomberman R Update Out Now, Here's What It Adds
Super Bomberman R continues to grow on Switch.
Super Bomberman R was a launch title for Nintendo Switch, releasing all the way back in March. That hasn't stopped publisher Konami from updating it with new content, however, and the game has now grown once again with even more new stuff.
First up, the new 2.0 update--which is out now--adds a 3v3 Grand Prix mode. The new mode includes two types of match: one is based around "standard Bomberman rules" and one sees "two teams compete to earn points by collecting crystals."
In addition, ten new characters are now available in the shop. They include little nods to other game series such as Zone of the Enders and Mortal Kombat--take a look at all the new characters in the patch notes at the bottom of this article, via Konami. The update also includes nine new accessories--again, based around other games--and a whole new world for the story mode.
Finally, the update fixes some bugs and adjusts the balancing of some characters' special abilities. The enhancements will improve what was already a good game: we awarded it a 7/10 in our Super Bomberman R review. "In almost every respect, Super Bomberman R plays it safe with its tried-and-true formula," wrote critic Jason D'Aprile. "The story mode is short (less than two hours at most), but fun with some creative boss battles and plenty of nostalgic throwbacks. The heart of the game--the battle mode--is a welcome retro rush, and decades since the franchise debuted, it’s still one of the best party games around."
Super Bomberman R Update 2.0 Patch Notes
- The new Battle Mode "Grand Prix" has been added.
- The Grand Prix mode offers the following new features from normal battles.
- Each battle is 2 rounds and the team with the most total points wins.
- Each character has different power-ups.
- When you lose a life in the Grand Prix mode, you are resurrected after a certain time instead of turning into a Miso Bomb.
- Soft blocks will start falling after a certain time has elapsed.
- You can play with the following two rules.
- Crystal - Compete points by collecting the crystals in the stage.
- Basic Bomber - Compete points by defeating the opponent team.
- The Bomberman Bros. each have different individual characteristics but can equip a cartridge to gain features and special abilities of other characters.
- Up to 6 Nintendo Switch can be connected in the Grand Prix mode for a network battle.
- 10 new characters are available in the shop.
- Option Bomber - A
- Option Bomber - B
- Reiko Bomber
- Shiori Fujisaki Bomber
- Jehuty Bomber
- Anubis Bomber
- Dracula Bomber
- Princess Tomato Bomber
- Bubble Head Bomber
- Goemon Bomber
- The Bomber Planet World can be accessed when beating the Story Mode in Standard Mode.
- Two new Battle Stages for Standard Mode are available in the shop.
- Nine Areas
- Critical Path
- 9 new accessories are available in the shop.
- Starry Sky Solar System Series
- Crab Series
- Castlevania Series
- Gradius Series
- Silent Hill Series
- Rumble Roses Series
- Zone of the Enders Series
- Tokimeki Memorial Series
- Mystical Ninja Series
- The performance of Belmont Bomber, Vic Viper Bomber and Pyramid Head Bomber's special abilities have been adjusted.
- The punch and kick controls have been slightly adjusted.
- The camera work has been slightly adjusted.
- Fixed other various small bugs.
