Super Bomberman R Update Out Now For Nintendo Switch, Here's What It Does

Konami has released a new update for its Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Bomberman R, and it's a big one. Patch 1.4 introduces team battles, four new maps, three new characters, and a bunch of fresh accessories.

Team battles allow players to "create their own teams to battle against other players from around the world," according to Konami. Battles can be set up with either three or four teams all facing off against each other, and the winner is decided by the last squad standing. The mode also includes an option to pit one team up against four others "to create the ultimate challenge."

Elsewhere, Battle Mode receives four new maps. They are Plain Floor, Desert Fort, Panic Factory, and the fan-favorite Classic Conveyor Belt. And you can play them with three new characters, each from some of Konami's other famous series. First up is Silent Hill's Pyramid Bomber, who can beat enemies "instantaneously" when contact is made. Then there's Simon Belmont from Castlevania, who can draw in bombs and characters from far away, while Gradius's Vic Viper has "super-fast movement." Finally, new accessories in the Snowflake and Item series are now available.

Super Bomberman R launched in March to a mixed critical reception.

"In almost every respect, Super Bomberman R plays it safe with its tried-and-true formula," said our reviewer, Jason D'Aprile. "The story mode is short (less than two hours at most), but fun with some creative boss battles and plenty of nostalgic throwbacks. The heart of the game--the battle mode--is a welcome retro rush, and decades since the franchise debuted, it’s still one of the best party games around."

