Best PS4 Racing Games For 2021

Need for Speed Heat is mostly a return to form for a series that had been falling into mediocrity for years. Like many games in the franchise, Need for Speed Heat has its own unique hook. As a street racer, you compete during official competitions when the sun is up. Once the sun sets, things get much more risky. You can compete in illegal street races and try to avoid less than savory cops who don't just want to bust you--they want to steal from you by any means necessary. Heat also has a well-implemented drift system that feels more realistic than the simplistic overall car handling, which adds another layer to races. Great customization features help you optimize your rides to your liking, too. Heat is at its best during the thrill of the chase, and luckily, there's plenty of that here.

