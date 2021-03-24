Disney+ Price Destiny 2 Proving Ground Strike Fortnite Literature Samples Fortnite Tame Boars Monster Hunter Rise Review In Progress Valheim Patch Notes

Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale Has Deals On 4K TVs, Games, And More

Another Best Buy flash sale is live now, but only until the end of the day.

Best Buy has kicked off another 24-hour flash sale, offering deep discounts on a selection of gear and tech. As usual, the deals include budget 4K TVs, including a Toshiba 55" 4K TV for $100 off. You'll also find markdowns on a couple of laptops, including a 17" Acer gaming laptop for $350 off, and wireless headphones like Apple AirPods Pro.

Outside of the flash sale's featured deals, you'll find a bunch of other discounts on video games and gadgets, including peripherals like controllers, a Logitech racing wheel, and Elgato's HD60 S capture card. It's also a good time to snag a preorder of Monster Hunter Rise before it releases this Friday--you'll receive a free exclusive steelbook and its preorder bonuses. The one-day flash sale lasts through today, March 24, and ends at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, so if you see something you like, jump on it quickly. And for more great deals besides those at Best Buy, see our roundup of today's best gaming and tech deals.

Apple Airpods Pro (Refurbished)

$160 (was $250)

The Airpods Pro are Apple's highest-end in-ear headphones, offering noise cancellation and an ergonomic design. These are refurbished and Geek Squad-certified, which comes with a 90-day warranty.

Toshiba 55" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV

$350 (was $450)

This Toshiba TV offers 4K resolution for high-end gaming consoles and PCs, and Fire TV apps mean you can easily launch Netflix, Disney+, or HBO Max right from the TV interface.

If you're looking for something a little nicer, see our guide to the best 4K TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X, some of which are also on sale.

Roku Streaming Stick

$38 (was $50)

You can load up your TV with entertainment apps using a Roku streaming stick. This version of the device includes a smart remote with shortcut buttons and voice controls.

