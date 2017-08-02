Battlefield 1 PS4/Xbox One Players Can Now Access Its Test Servers

DICE has finally made good on its plan to bring Battlefield 1's Community Test Environment to consoles. Select players will soon have the opportunity to test out updates for the game before they're officially released to the broader public.

As with previous Battlefield games, the CTE allows a large--but still limited--group of players to try out "new features, improved/changed content, and experiments that aren't yet (and may never be) ready for public release." It essentially amounts to a form of beta testing and is not unlike the Public Test Realms used for various Blizzard games, like Overwatch and World of Warcraft. CTE participants are able to provide feedback that can help to shape development.

While the CTE's console launch greatly expands the number of people who can access it, not everyone will get in. You'll need to own Battlefield 1, its Premium Pass, and an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription, for starters. If you do, you can register for CTE access by clicking on More in the game's main menu and then selecting the Community Test Environment option. Registration does not guarantee access.

Despite approaching its one-year anniversary in October, there's still a lot on the way for Battlefield 1. The game recently surpassed 21 million players and saw the release of a new map, while the next DLC expansion, In The Name of the Tsar, launches in September.